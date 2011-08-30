Former Panthers kicker Kasay joining rival Saints

The New Orleans Saints signed former Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay and released veteran defensive end Alex Brown on Tuesday.
Kasay was signed because kicker Garrett Hartley sustained a hip injury while kicking an extra point in Sunday's preseason game at Oakland. It's unclear how much time Hartley is expected to miss.
Kasay, who was the last remaining player from the Panthers' inaugural roster in 1995, was released recently in favor of Olindo Mare. Kasay scored 1,482 points during 15 seasons with the Panthers. Kasay's 1,823 career points place him second all-time amongst active players in the NFL behind Jason Hanson of the Detroit Lions. In 2010, Kasay converted 25 of 29 of his field goals with a long of 55 yards, as well as all 17 of his extra points attempts.
Brown, a 10-year veteran, has appeared in 143 consecutive games, the longest current consecutive games streak for an NFL defensive end. The 2002 fourth-round draft choice of the Chicago Bears has 45.5 career sacks. He joined the Saints as an unrestricted free agent in 2010 and started all 16 games, while recording 39 tackles and two sacks.
Four players were waived/injured: Guard Roger Allen, linebacker Ezra Butler, wide receiver Jarred Fayson and running back Chris Taylor.
Allen, 25, was in his second season with the Saints after having spent the 2010 campaign on the team's practice squad. The Missouri Western product broke into the NFL in 2009 with the St. Louis Rams, where he made one start and spent the season on their active roster.
Six more were waived outright: Wide receiver John Chiles, offensive tackle Dan Gay, fullback Kolby Hurt, safety DeAndre McDaniel, cornerback Mark Parson and center Ryan Taylor.