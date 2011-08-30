Former Panthers kicker Kasay joining rival Saints

Kasay, who was the last remaining player from the Panthers' inaugural roster in 1995, was released recently in favor of Olindo Mare. Kasay scored 1,482 points during 15 seasons with the Panthers. Kasay's 1,823 career points place him second all-time amongst active players in the NFL behind Jason Hanson of the Detroit Lions. In 2010, Kasay converted 25 of 29 of his field goals with a long of 55 yards, as well as all 17 of his extra points attempts.