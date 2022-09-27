Former Packers, Rams OLB Clay Matthews announces 'playing days are over'

The son of Browns all-time great linebacker Clay Matthews and the nephew of Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bruce Matthews, William Clay Matthews III was a standout at USC before the Packers took him 26th overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. From the start, he was a standout contributor for the Pack, posting 10 sacks in a Pro Bowl rookie campaign. It was the first of four double-digit sack seasons for Matthews in his career.

Matthews stands as the Packers' official career leader in sacks (sacks became an official stat in 1982) with 83.5.

There seemed to be a chance Matthews could re-sign with the Packers in 2020 as Joe Barry, who had coached Matthews in L.A., had been hired as Green Bay's defensive coordinator. It didn't come to fruition, though, and Matthews, 36, is content with how it all played out.