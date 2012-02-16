Former Packers DB Underwood follows McKenzie to Raiders

Published: Feb 16, 2012 at 09:26 AM

The Oakland Raiders signed former Green Bay Packers defensive back Brandon Underwood, the team announced Thursday via Twitter.

The Packersreleased Underwood in September following his arrest related to a physical altercation with his wife after the team's Super Bowl ring ceremony. He later pleaded no contest to a reduced charge.

It was the second off-the-field incident for Underwood, who didn't play in an NFL game last season. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of soliciting a prostitute in June 2010 at a resort cabin in Lake Delton, Wis.

Underwood, who also was slowed by a knee injury during last year's training camp, is the first former Packer to head to Oakland under new general manager Reggie McKenzie, who spent 18 years in Green Bay. Underwood played cornerback in his first two NFL seasons, then switched to safety.

The Raidersreleased cornerback Stanford Routt last week after only one season on his five-year, $54.5 million contract.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

