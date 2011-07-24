Former Packers champs: Repeat feat can be duplicated

Published: Jul 23, 2011 at 11:38 PM

William Henderson and Marco Rivera were both members of the Green Bay Packers during the team's back-to-back Super Bowl apperances in 1996 and 1997 -- the last NFC team to reach the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. They both like the current Packers' chances to achieve the same feat, but offered some strong advice.

"There was always a statement we would use in the locker room: 'Don't be that guy. Don't be the distraction, that person that denies the team the full focus it will need in order to complete that mission again,'" Henderson told the Green Bay Press Gazette before he and Rivera were inducted into the PackersHall of Fame Saturday night at the Lambeau Field Atrium.

Henderson, mostly a starting fullback, stressed that the Packers are probably circled on most schedules.

"It's even going to be more difficult for this team because now they officially have the bull's-eye, that Super Bowl bull's-eye that's placed on any team that's won it the year prior," he said. "It's always the goal that whether it be the worst team in the league or the second-best team in the league, to come back and try to dethrone the champion."

Rivera, an offensive lineman, was on the Packers' practice squad in 1996 but made the 53-man roster the next season.

"I was just like a sponge, I absorbed it all," Rivera said. "During the offseason going into 1997 some of the things that we were conscious of, that coach (Mike) Holmgren was conscious of, were the distractions and the endorsements. As you know when you win the Super Bowl you get all the endorsements, the commercials, and your star players get pulled 11 different ways."

