Former NFLers face 'gut-check time' with wounded war vets

But that won't be a problem, Lewis said, as long as the focus of the NFL trio is where it should be: On the four injured service members who will be part of the climb. That group consists of Bryan Wagner, of Exeter, Calif., and Ben Lunak, of Grand Forks, N.D., each of whom has a titanium leg; Mike Wilson, of Annapolis, Md., who suffered a traumatic brain injury and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, and Nancy Schiliro, of Hartsdale, N.Y., who lost an eye while serving her country.