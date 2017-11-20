Former NFL WR Terry Glenn dies in car crash

"One of my favorite memories came when we hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in the divisional playoff game. It was my first home playoff game as an owner and just the second home playoff game in our history. It will always be remembered for the fog that filled Foxboro Stadium that day. Yet, on the first play from scrimmage, Drew Bledsoe threw a deep pass that disappeared in the fog and reappeared 53 yards downfield in Terry Glenn's hands. We scored on the next play and ended up winning 28-3. Our thoughts and prayers are with Terry's family, his former teammates and friends who mourn his loss."