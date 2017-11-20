Former NFL WR Terry Glenn dies in car crash

Published: Nov 20, 2017 at 03:30 AM

Former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn died Monday morning at the age of 43 from injuries sustained in a car crash in Irving Texas, the Dallas County coroner's office and City of Irving Fire Department confirmed to NFL.com.

The cause of crash is undetermined at this moment, per Irving Police.

Glenn played 12 seasons in the NFL (six with the Patriots, one with the Packers and five with the Cowboys) after being selected in the first round of the 1996 draft by New England. Glenn had four 1,000-yard seasons in his career and holds the Patriots' rookie record for receptions (90) and receiving yards (1,132) in a season.

Glenn made the 1999 Pro Bowl after catching 69 passes for 1,147 yards and four touchdowns for New England. Glenn also caught the first touchdown pass of Tom Brady's career on Oct. 14, 2001.

"We were shocked and deeply saddened by today's news that Terry Glenn died in an auto accident," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. "Terry was one of the most gifted receivers we have ever had. For so many Patriots fans, his rookie season will be remembered as one of the most impactful in franchise history. After a disappointing 6-10 finish in 1995, we drafted Terry seventh overall, and in his first year, he helped propel the Patriots to an AFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance.

"One of my favorite memories came when we hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in the divisional playoff game. It was my first home playoff game as an owner and just the second home playoff game in our history. It will always be remembered for the fog that filled Foxboro Stadium that day. Yet, on the first play from scrimmage, Drew Bledsoe threw a deep pass that disappeared in the fog and reappeared 53 yards downfield in Terry Glenn's hands. We scored on the next play and ended up winning 28-3. Our thoughts and prayers are with Terry's family, his former teammates and friends who mourn his loss."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sent this statement:

"Terry was someone that we all enjoyed very much in his time with the Cowboys. He was a gentle and kind hearted young man. We are all terribly saddened by this news of his passing. Too young and too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his loved ones and all of the people who were touched by his life."

Plenty of former and current players, including former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe, paid their respects to Glenn on social media Monday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

