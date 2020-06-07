Former NFL WR Reche Caldwell, 41, killed Saturday

A 2002 second-round pick by the Chargers after starring at Florida, Caldwell played four seasons with the Bolts before stints with the Patriots and Redskins. During his six seasons, Caldwell totaled 152 receptions, 1,851 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns. His most productive campaign was his lone season with the Patriots in 2006 when he had 61 catches for 760 yards and four scores during a New England run to the AFC Championship Game. Caldwell was the Patriots' -- and quarterback Tom Brady's -- leading receiver that year.