Sunday, Jun 07, 2020 01:19 PM

Former NFL WR Reche Caldwell, 41, killed Saturday

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Former NFL wide receiver Donald "Reche" Caldwell was shot and killed on Saturday in Tampa, Florida, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed on Sunday.

Caldwell was 41 years old.

TMZ first reported the news.

The Tampa Police Department told NFL Media that it cannot release any victim information, but was working on a homicide.

A 2002 second-round pick by the Chargers after starring at Florida, Caldwell played four seasons with the Bolts before stints with the Patriots and Redskins. During his six seasons, Caldwell totaled 152 receptions, 1,851 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns. His most productive campaign was his lone season with the Patriots in 2006 when he had 61 catches for 760 yards and four scores during a New England run to the AFC Championship Game. Caldwell was the Patriots' -- and quarterback Tom Brady's -- leading receiver that year.

Caldwell's last season in the NFL was 2007 with the Redskins.

Caldwell is the older brother of former Bengals and Broncos receiver Andre Caldwell, who won a Super Bowl with Denver.

Related Content

Former Bengals CB Ken Riley, who had 65 INTs, dies at 72
news

Former Bengals CB Ken Riley, who had 65 INTs, dies at 72

For 15 seasons, Riley was a starter for the Bengals and accumulated 65 interceptions, which is tied for fifth all-time in NFL.
Can JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner bounce back for Steelers?
news

Can JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner bounce back for Steelers?

If the Steelers' offense is to match the play and acclaim of their burgeoning defense, it is quite likely JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner must come back to the level and production they showed prior to last season.

Lamar Jackson looking to join rarefied company of Mannings 
news

Lamar Jackson looking to join rarefied company of Mannings 

The reigning MVP has started his career 0-2 in the playoffs. The only two quarterbacks to do that and go on to win a Super Bowl are Peyton and Eli Manning. 
Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) closes to the ball during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday December 21, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Bills 24-17. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Tremaine Edmunds is 'epitome' of what Bills want in star, leader

Looking for leaders to emerge – even while the COVID-19 pandemic has subjected teams to a virtual offseason – defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier believes youth and experience hasn't held Tremaine Edmunds back from stepping up. 
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL