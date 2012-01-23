Former NFL WR Hurd changes lawyers

DALLAS (AP) - Former NFL wide receiver Sam Hurd has hired new attorneys to defend him against accusations that he tried to establish a drug-dealing network.
Hurd, 26, said he would plead not guilty to charges that he tried to buy large quantities of cocaine and marijuana, according to a Monday court filing by his new attorneys, Michael McCrum of San Antonio and Jay Ethington of Dallas. Authorities say they caught Hurd telling an undercover agent that he and a co-conspirator already distributed cocaine throughout the Chicago area and needed more supply.
McCrum, a former federal prosecutor who was once nominated to become the U.S. attorney for Texas' western district, said he was "honored" to represent Hurd but it was too early to comment on the charges.
"I am looking forward to seeing what evidence the government may have," McCrum said Monday. "I believe there's much more to the story than what's being portrayed."
Hurd, a former Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, was arrested in December during an undercover sting. The Bears released him a few days after the arrest.
According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, Hurd told an undercover agent that he was interested in buying five to 10 pounds of cocaine and 1,000 pounds of marijuana per week to distribute in the Chicago area. He allegedly said he and a co-conspirator already distribute about four kilograms of cocaine per week. A kilogram is about 2.2 pounds.
Hurd allegedly described himself as the person who handled "high-end deals."
Hurd was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, but federal court records indicated that hearing was canceled. Kathy Colvin, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney's office in Dallas, declined to comment.
Ethington described his new client as in a "transition period" following his arrest. The attorneys would not say whether Hurd continues to live in the Chicago area or in San Antonio, where he played high school football and several family members still live.
The attorneys replace high-profile defense lawyers David Kenner and Brett Greenfield of Encino, Calif. Kenner did not return messages seeking comment.