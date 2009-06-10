Former NFL TE Riemersma files paperwork to run for U.S. House seat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Former Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jay Riemersma has designs on Congress.
Career Statistics
Catches: 221
Yards: 2,524
Touchdowns: 23
The *Grand Rapids Press* reported Wednesday that Riemersma has filed paperwork to run for U.S. Rep. Peter Hoekstra's 2nd District seat in southwestern Michigan. Hoekstra, a Republican, has announced his candidacy for governor in 2010.
Riemersma also is a Republican. He played football at Zeeland High School, about 20 miles southwest of Grand Rapids.
Riemersma went undrafted out of Michigan in 1996 but signed with Buffalo, where he played until 2002. He tore his right Achilles' tendon in 2004 while playing for Pittsburgh and retired in 2006.
