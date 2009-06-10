 Skip to main content
Former NFL TE Riemersma files paperwork to run for U.S. House seat

Published: Jun 10, 2009 at 06:35 AM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Former Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jay Riemersma has designs on Congress.

**Jay Riemersma**, TE

Career Statistics
Catches: 221

Yards: 2,524

Touchdowns: 23

The *Grand Rapids Press* reported Wednesday that Riemersma has filed paperwork to run for U.S. Rep. Peter Hoekstra's 2nd District seat in southwestern Michigan. Hoekstra, a Republican, has announced his candidacy for governor in 2010.

Riemersma also is a Republican. He played football at Zeeland High School, about 20 miles southwest of Grand Rapids.

Riemersma went undrafted out of Michigan in 1996 but signed with Buffalo, where he played until 2002. He tore his right Achilles' tendon in 2004 while playing for Pittsburgh and retired in 2006.

Riemersma caught 221 passes for 2,524 yards and scored 23 touchdowns in 112 NFL games.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

