Former NFL star Dillon pleads no contest to reckless driving

MALIBU, Calif. -- Prosecutors say former NFL running back Corey Dillon has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor reckless driving charge.
Los Angeles County district attorney's office spokeswoman Jane Robison said Dillon was sentenced Friday to two years of probation, a 12-hour alcohol program and ordered to pay a $250 fine. Robison also said Dillon entered the plea through his attorney with an admission that alcohol was involved.
Dillon, a former Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots running back, was arrested last year in Calabasas in northwestern Los Angeles County on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He initially was charged with two misdemeanor DUI counts stemming from that arrest.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press