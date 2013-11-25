Former NFL referee Jerry Seeman, 77, dies after cancer bout

Published: Nov 25, 2013 at 10:01 AM

BLAINE, Minn. -- Former NFL supervisor of officials Jerry Seeman, who worked as the chief referee in two Super Bowls, has died after a long bout with cancer at age 77.

Seeman died Sunday night at his home in Blaine, Minn., league spokesman Greg Aiello confirmed Monday. The St. Paul Pioneer Press first reported the death of Seeman, who was an NFL game official from 1975 to 1990, including 12 years as a lead referee.

Seeman moved to the league office in 1991 and served 10 seasons as the head supervisor of officials.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement that Seeman "modernized and improved" the league's officiating during his tenure as director. Goodell said Seeman "always made the NFL proud through his skill, integrity and professionalism."

