Former NFL players react to concussion lawsuit settlement

"My whole deal, and the other lawsuit with images, is all about health care, which we don't have. Some reporter called and said, 'That comes out to $170,000 per man.' I said, 'Good, I don't want that. I want health care.' Because what good is the money going to do you? My whole thing through this whole thing is we lived our dreams, the players, and now our families live our nightmares. Let's help take care of the women and the kids who have to take care of their dads from this stuff." -- Joe DeLamielleure, the Hall of Fame offensive lineman with the Buffalo Bills to The AP