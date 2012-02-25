Former NFL player Sharpe arrested on murder charge

Published: Feb 24, 2012 at 10:10 PM

ATLANTA -- Authorities say former NFL defensive back Glenn Sharpe has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man in the Atlanta suburbs.

DeKalb County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Adrion Bell says the 27-year-old was charged Thursday in the Feb. 2 death of Christopher Galloway in Stone Mountain, Ga.

It was not immediately clear whether Sharpe has an attorney.

Sharpe began his career with the Atlanta Falcons in 2008 as an undrafted free agent out of Miami. In the 2003 Fiesta Bowl, he received a late penalty in overtime, giving Ohio State a second chance to upset the Hurricanes' bid for back-to-back national championships.

He won a Super Bowl ring in 2010 with the New Orleans Saints' practice squad and briefly played for the Indianapolis Colts.

