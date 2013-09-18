Former NFL player Ross Tucker sees too many yellow flags

Ross Tucker gained a reputation as an outspoken player during his eight years as an NFL offensive lineman. He has parlayed that into a media career, including as a host on a SiriusXM NFL Radio show and a columnist for Sporting News.
Tucker wrote this week in the online publication that NFL officials are throwing too many penalty flags on legal hits. He said it's an issue in pro football and college football.
In Tucker's view, referees are throwing flags when they are in doubt, which takes away the reward for defenders who properly tackle or hit another player.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor