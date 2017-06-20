Former NFL OL Ryan O'Callaghan comes out at as gay

O'Callaghan explained in the piece that he used football as a way to shield everyone he knew from the fact that he was gay. O'Callaghan said he never endured any homophobia in the league, but he knew his status as a football player could only hide his sexuality for so long. Battling eventual pain killer addiction and serious thoughts of suicide after injuries forced him away from the playing field, the support of Kansas City's training staff and then-general manager Scott Pioli helped put him on a path to self-acceptance -- but only after O'Callaghan did the heavy emotional lifting himself.