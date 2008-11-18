Former NFL official Jack Reader dies

Published: Nov 18, 2008 at 04:51 AM

NEW YORK -- Jack Reader, who spent nearly 50 years in NFL officiating and worked two Super Bowls, has died. He was 82.

He died of cancer Nov. 10, a day before his birthday, the NFL said Tuesday.

Reader was the back judge in the first and third Super Bowls. He was a referee and back judge in the AFL and NFL from 1960-74 before joining the officiating department as a supervisor. He held various supervisory jobs until 2000 and was an observer for the officiating department from 2001-06.

Reader was born in Lawrence, Mass., and served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He played football at Holy Cross, graduating in 1950.

He is survived by two sons, a daughter and six grandchildren.

