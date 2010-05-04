Former NFL linebacker Nick Rogers, 30, dies in single-car accident

Published: May 04, 2010 at 09:30 AM

ATLANTA -- Former NFL player and Georgia Tech star Nick Rogers has died in a single-car accident. He was 30.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's office says Rogers was killed about 1:30 a.m. Monday when his car hit a utility pole in College Park, near Atlanta.

Rogers, a 250-pound linebacker, spent four years in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.

Rogers started 16 games in each of two years with the Vikings in 2002 and '03. The next season, he was with the Packers for 10 games, the Colts for one. His last NFL season was 2005 -- three games with the Dolphins. He most recently played for Colorado of the Arena Football League in 2008.

Rogers had 16½ sacks as a defensive end at Georgia Tech and was drafted in the sixth round in 2002.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL community salutes fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

League franchises and players joined the rest of America to honor those who made the greatest sacrifice for our country. 
news

TE Hunter Henry ready to become a 'complete Patriot,' meet expectations of playing in New England

Ahead of his first season playing for Bill Belichick and the Patriots, Hunter Henry raved about his early experience with the club during OTAs.
news

Steelers WR Chase Claypool would 'love' to see Julio Jones in Pittsburgh

Count Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool among those who would love to see All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones join their team.
news

This Week in NFL History (May 31 to June 6): Joe Namath turns 78

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW