Former NFL linebacker Nick Rogers, 30, dies in single-car accident

ATLANTA -- Former NFL player and Georgia Tech star Nick Rogers has died in a single-car accident. He was 30.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner's office says Rogers was killed about 1:30 a.m. Monday when his car hit a utility pole in College Park, near Atlanta.
Rogers, a 250-pound linebacker, spent four years in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.
Rogers had 16½ sacks as a defensive end at Georgia Tech and was drafted in the sixth round in 2002.
