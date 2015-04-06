Former NFL kicker Nick Lowery helps Phoenix homeless on Easter

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Arizona Republic reported on how former Kansas City Chiefs kicker Nick Lowery hosted celebrities and athletes who stopped by to help feed the hungry for the "Champions for the Homeless" held at St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix.
- In another part of the Valley, KNXV-TV in Phoenix featuredArizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, who hosted a car show in the Mesa suburb to benefit area youth.
- The Kentucky Post Pioneer reported on a concussion symposium hosted by Ohio State University, where Dr. Stanley Herring discussed some of the myths involved in concussions.
- The New York Times reported that college teams are adding assault prevention classes as part of their athletics fundamentals.
- The Eugene (Oregon) Register Guard looked at how University of Oregon players weigh the risk with the reward of participating in college football.
- The Delaware News Journal in Wilmington reported a study that says half of parents and some coaches don't know about the next steps necessary after a child takes a blow to the head in a sports game.
- KCCI-TV in Des Moines, Iowa, reported on how a disabled dog is helping researchers to learn about spinal cord injuries.
- The Fayetteville Observer reported on area school administrators who said they were caught off guard by the North Carolina board of education ruling that emergency personnel must be present at all high school sporting events.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor