Former NFL kicker Nick Lowery helps Phoenix homeless on Easter

Published: Apr 06, 2015 at 05:40 AM

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Kentucky Post Pioneer reported on a concussion symposium hosted by Ohio State University, where Dr. Stanley Herring discussed some of the myths involved in concussions.
  • The Fayetteville Observer reported on area school administrators who said they were caught off guard by the North Carolina board of education ruling that emergency personnel must be present at all high school sporting events.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers hire Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to hire Jim Harbaugh, who led the University of Michigan to a national championship earlier this month, as their next head coach, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce on relationship with new GM Tom Telesco: We have to 'check our egos at the door'

New Las Vegas head coach Antonio Pierce's Raiders put up 63 points in a win over the Chargers. The lopsided win led to general manager Tom Telesco losing his job. Now the two are joined together. "I told him I was going for 71," Pierce joked Wednesday. 
news

Nick Sirianni: 'Fresh ideas' needed for Eagles offense after disappointing end to 2023 season

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the media on Wednesday and discussed his decision to move on from offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and defensive coordinator Sean Desai.
news

Bengals hiring QBs coach Dan Pitcher as new offensive coordinator 

Dan Pitcher, the team's quarterbacks coach this past season, is being hired as the Bengals' new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. 