Former NFL kicker Max Zendejas indicted for damage, theft

Published: May 24, 2013 at 04:40 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Former NFL and University of Arizona kicker Max Zendejas has been indicted on damage and theft charges in connection with his recently closed Tucson restaurant.

Pima County authorities say the indictment claims Zendejas "recklessly defaced or damaged property" belonging to the university causing more than $10,000 in damages at the restaurant.

Top 100 Players of 2013

brady

Make sure you vote for the Top 100 players of 2013. Voting ends May 31. Get your vote in. More ...

The Arizona Daily Star says the property includes a walk-in refrigerator, compressors, ceiling fans and kitchen sinks.

Zendejas opened the Mexican restaurant and bar across the street from Arizona Stadium in 2010.

The Zendejas 13 restaurant closed April 12.

The 49-year-old Zendejas set several scoring records with the Wildcats from 1982-85.

He was a fourth-round pick in the 1986 NFL Draft and played one season with Washington and two with Green Bay before getting involved in family businesses.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Travis Kelce: 'The Browns and Chiefs are definitely neck and neck'

﻿Travis Kelce﻿ is admittedly biased when it comes to Cleveland. It's where he's from and home to the teams he rooted for growing up. The Chiefs' All-Pro tight end is still intimately familiar with the Browns, though, and he believes they are a real challenger to K.C. for AFC supremacy.
news

Packers president Mark Murphy: Aaron Rodgers is a 'complicated fella'

Though there's been no budging or development as it's concerned with Rodgers coming back into the Green Bay fold, Packers president Mark Murphy recently spoke about the QB and with all things Rodgers and the Pack, it's sure to draw notice. 
news

Miami tackle machine Jerome Baker not worried about new deal 'right now'

Despite some great production statistically, Dolphins LB Jerome Baker realizes he still has much to improve upon and he wants to do it in Miami. Thusly, Baker's been front and center at Dolphins organized team activities despite being on the final year of his rookie contract with apparently no talk of a new deal.  
news

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman waiting for 'right opportunity' with contender 

With June in full bloom, veteran cornerback Richard Sherman remains a free agent and says he's biding his time and waiting for the "right opportunity" with a team "competing for a championship."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW