Former NFL kicker Max Zendejas indicted for damage, theft

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Former NFL and University of Arizona kicker Max Zendejas has been indicted on damage and theft charges in connection with his recently closed Tucson restaurant.
Pima County authorities say the indictment claims Zendejas "recklessly defaced or damaged property" belonging to the university causing more than $10,000 in damages at the restaurant.
Top 100 Players of 2013
The Arizona Daily Star says the property includes a walk-in refrigerator, compressors, ceiling fans and kitchen sinks.
Zendejas opened the Mexican restaurant and bar across the street from Arizona Stadium in 2010.
The Zendejas 13 restaurant closed April 12.
The 49-year-old Zendejas set several scoring records with the Wildcats from 1982-85.
He was a fourth-round pick in the 1986 NFL Draft and played one season with Washington and two with Green Bay before getting involved in family businesses.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press