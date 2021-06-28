Around the NFL

Former NFL first-round pick Paxton Lynch signs with CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders

Published: Jun 28, 2021 at 07:29 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Paxton Lynch﻿'s NFL career began with a first-round selection by the Denver Broncos and followed with stops in Seattle and Pittsburgh. Now he's bound for the Great White North of Canada.

Lynch has signed with the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders, the team announced.

Lynch's long and winding NFL road most recently saw him depart from Pittsburgh, where the Steelers cut him in September of 2020. That short stay followed a previous stop with the Seahawks, but the Broncos stand as the only NFL team Lynch has logged playing time with.

Selected 26th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, Lynch would go on to play in just five games for the franchise. The 6-foot-7 Lynch became one of many hopeful answers to filling the Broncos' QB vacancy left by Peyton Manning's retirement. As Denver's franchise QB question still remains unanswered amid the current Teddy Bridgewater﻿- Drew Lock QB1 battle, Lynch starts anew in another league.

Now, Lynch will mount up with the Roughriders. Still only 27, Lynch might find a fresh start in another league and another country.

