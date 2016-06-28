Former NFL coach Buddy Ryan dies at age 85

"Buddy Ryan was the architect of the greatest defense our league has seen. He was brilliant when it came to the X's and O's of the game, but what made him special was his ability to create an unwavering confidence in the players he coached. From the day he was hired in 1978, his defenses bought into more than the scheme, they bought into him and took on his personality. Buddy was brash, intelligent and tough. He was a perfect match for our city and team, which is why George Halas took the extraordinary step of keeping him at the behest of his defensive players while transitioning to a new coaching staff in 1982. We will always be grateful for Buddy's contribution to the Bears. He is one of the team's all-time greats. Our prayers are with his family."