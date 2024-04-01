 Skip to main content
Former NFL CB Vontae Davis dies at age of 35

Published: Apr 01, 2024 at 02:41 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Vontae Davis, a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback over 10 seasons in the NFL, has died at the age of 35, the Davie (Florida) Police Department confirmed on Monday.

Police said on Monday that officers responded to a medical call after a house assistant found Davis deceased.

Preliminary information suggests that foul play was not involved in Davis' death, according to police.

A Bronko Nagurski and Chuck Bednarik finalist at Illinois, Davis was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 25th pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, starting nine games and earning PFWA All-Rookie honors in his first season in South Florida.

"We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time," the Dolphins said in a statement on Monday.

After three years with the Dolphins, Davis was traded to the Indianapolis Colts right before the start of the 2012 season. The cornerback earned Pro Bowl nods during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, recording four interceptions in each campaign and a league-best 34 passes defensed over the two-year span.

Davis dealt with ankle and groin injuries the following two seasons, sidelining him for 13 of 32 regular-season games.

After six seasons in Indianapolis, Davis joined the Buffalo Bills in 2018 on a one-year deal. However, less than two weeks into the campaign, the then-30-year-old defensive back walked away from the game.

Davis retired at halftime of Buffalo's Week 2 loss to the Chargers, not returning to the field with his team for the second half.

"Today on the field, reality hit me fast and hard," Davis said in a statement, explaining his unusual retirement. "I shouldn't be out there anymore."

Davis left football with 121 games played (113 starts), totaling 395 tackles, 97 passes defensed and 22 picks over his 10-year career.

The Washington, D.C. native played in the NFL alongside his brother, Vernon, a fellow-first-round pick and two-time Pro Bowler.

