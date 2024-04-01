Former NFL CB Vontae Davis dies at age of 35

Vontae Davis, a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback over 10 seasons in the NFL, has died at the age of 35, the Davie (Florida) Police Department confirmed on Monday.

Police said on Monday that officers responded to a medical call after a house assistant found Davis deceased.

Preliminary information suggests that foul play was not involved in Davis' death, according to police.

A Bronko Nagurski and Chuck Bednarik finalist at Illinois, Davis was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 25th pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, starting nine games and earning PFWA All-Rookie honors in his first season in South Florida.

"We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time," the Dolphins said in a statement on Monday.