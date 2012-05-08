Former N.Y. Giants WR Stacy Robinson dies at age 50

Published: May 08, 2012 at 05:04 PM

Former New York Giants wide receiver Stacy Robinson, a starter in the team's victory in Super Bowl XXI, died on Tuesday at age 50, according to the New York Daily News.

Wyche: NFC divisional challengers

Who are the biggest threats to the defending champions of each NFC division? Steve Wyche provides his top candidates. More ...

The Associated Press said the cause of death was cancer.

Robinson was drafted in the second round in 1985 and played six years for the Giants. He was a member of both Bill Parcells-coached Giants championship teams, and caught three passes for 62 yards in New York's 39-20 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXI in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 25, 1987.

For his career, Robinson caught 48 passes for 749 yards and seven touchdowns.

He retired after the 1990 season and went to work for the NFL Players Association, eventually becoming Director of Player Development, helping players in their post-playing days.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Stacy Robinson," Giants co-owner John Mara said. "He was a good man who was loved and respected by his teammates and everyone in this organization. His work on behalf of the Players Association was of great benefit to many players."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 24

The Bills will be without WR Gabriel Davis for Week 16. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

RB Index, Week 16: Running backs' three biggest enemies

Maurice Jones-Drew identifies running backs' three biggest enemies this season, including a pair of game-wrecking defenders and one stout defensive unit. Plus, updated RB rankings.
news

Week 16 fantasy football matchups for NFL 2021 season

Michael F. Florio breaks down the top fantasy football matchups for Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Washington DB Deshazor Everett involved in fatal crash, taken to hospital

A passenger in a vehicle driven by Washington Football Team defensive back Deshazor Everett﻿ was killed in a single-car crash Thursday night, the Loudon County (Va.) Sheriff's Office confirmed to NFL.com.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW