Former N.Y. Giants WR Stacy Robinson dies at age 50

Former New York Giants wide receiver Stacy Robinson, a starter in the team's victory in Super Bowl XXI, died on Tuesday at age 50, according to the New York Daily News.
Wyche: NFC divisional challengers
Who are the biggest threats to the defending champions of each NFC division? Steve Wyche provides his top candidates. More ...
The Associated Press said the cause of death was cancer.
Robinson was drafted in the second round in 1985 and played six years for the Giants. He was a member of both Bill Parcells-coached Giants championship teams, and caught three passes for 62 yards in New York's 39-20 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXI in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 25, 1987.
For his career, Robinson caught 48 passes for 749 yards and seven touchdowns.
He retired after the 1990 season and went to work for the NFL Players Association, eventually becoming Director of Player Development, helping players in their post-playing days.
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Stacy Robinson," Giants co-owner John Mara said. "He was a good man who was loved and respected by his teammates and everyone in this organization. His work on behalf of the Players Association was of great benefit to many players."