Former Miami Dolphins TE Troy Drayton becomes Ambassador

Published: Dec 23, 2013 at 04:00 AM

Monday's Heads Up Football news:

  • After the pro football trainer society endorsed Heads Up Football last week, The Associated Press reported that the program was the first youth sports program to receive support from three major medical entities.
  • NRG Energy announced the Plainedge Bobcats Youth Football Club are the winners of the "NRG Guardian of the Gridiron" inaugural award program, which recognizes Heads Up Football clubs in the Tri-State area that exhibit the power to provide a better, safer game for youth football players in their community.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

