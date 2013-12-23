Former Miami Dolphins TE Troy Drayton becomes Ambassador

Monday's Heads Up Football news:
- The Miami Herald reported that former Miami Dolphins tight end Troy Drayton joined USA Football as a Heads Up Football Ambassador.
- After the pro football trainer society endorsed Heads Up Football last week, The Associated Press reported that the program was the first youth sports program to receive support from three major medical entities.
- NRG Energy announced the Plainedge Bobcats Youth Football Club are the winners of the "NRG Guardian of the Gridiron" inaugural award program, which recognizes Heads Up Football clubs in the Tri-State area that exhibit the power to provide a better, safer game for youth football players in their community.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor