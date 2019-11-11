Former Lions WR Charles Rogers passes away at 38

"I am very saddened to hear of Charles' passing," former Lions coach and current NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci said in a statement. "Charles was our first draft choice in my time with the Lions, and having the opportunity to select a premier player from Michigan State and a local Saginaw standout athlete was tremendously exciting. In coaching Charles, his talent and ability were very evident early on in his career. I feel strongly had he not suffered unfortunate injuries, he would have gone on to become an excellent NFL wide receiver. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and I offer my deepest condolences during this difficult time."