Around the NFL

Former Lions safety William White dies at 56 after battle with ALS

Published: Jul 29, 2022 at 12:17 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

William White, an NFL veteran of 11 seasons who played with the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons, has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the Lions announced Thursday night.

White, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2016, was 56.

"I loved William," Lions special assistant to president/CEO Chris Spielman said in a statement. "We shared experiences of joy and sorrow on and off the field. He was and always will be my brother. I am forever grateful for the special moment last year when he was able to be by my side during the Pride of the Lions ceremony at Ford Field. I can't wait to see him again when he will be free from ALS. May God's peace rest upon his family."

White, a safety, was drafted in the fourth round of the 1988 NFL Draft out of Ohio State by the Lions. Spielman, a middle linebacker, was taken in the same draft by Detroit after the two played together with the Buckeyes.

By his second season, White had joined Spielman in the Detroit defensive starting lineup.

White played six years in Detroit, starting 79 of 95 games he played with the franchise and producing 450 tackles with 13 interceptions along the way.

For his career, White played in 170 games (132 starts) with 20 interceptions and 721 tackles.

In 1994, White joined the Chiefs for the next three seasons before finishing out his career with a pair of campaigns with the Falcons in 1997 and 1998 in which he started all 32 games.

For his career, White saw the postseason five times, including his last as he played an important part in the Falcons' rise to an NFC championship prior to falling against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXXIII. White tallied a team-high nine tackles in the Super Bowl, which would stand as the final game of his career.

Related Content

news

Cardinals remove 'independent study' clause from Kyler Murray's contract

The Arizona Cardinals have eliminated the mandatory "independent study" clause in quarterback Kyler Murray's contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday evening.

news

Original Raider, five-time AFL all-star Wayne Hawkins dies at 84

A member of the original 1960 Raiders team and a five-time AFL all-star, Wayne Hawkins has died at the age of 84, the team announced.

news

Wide receiver DK Metcalf, Seahawks agree to terms on three-year, $72 million extension

DK Metcalf and the Seahawks have agreed to terms on a three-year, $72 million extension with $58.2 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reporter Thursday, per a source.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on potential new contract: 'We're having a mutual conversation'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson spoke to the media Thursday on the ongoing contract discussions between the team and its star QB, and both said a deal is still being worked out, but they're motivated to get it done.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance ready to lead his team in first full year as the starter

With Trey Lance entering his first training camp as the full-time starter, the 22-year-old quarterback talked with the media about the adjustment to the starting role and his continued friendship with his teammate Jimmy Garoppolo.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (ACL) says he will miss Week 1

Dallas wideout Michael Gallup told reporters Thursday it was "not a reasonable possibility" he would be ready for the Cowboys' season opener at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offered up no timeline on a target date for a return.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray blasts questions about his study habits: 'Disrespectful, and it's almost a joke'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray held an impromptu news conference on Thursday to address the criticism surround the "independent study" clause in his new $230.5 million extension.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle will have opposing defenses 'scared (expletive)'

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes opposing cornerbacks will be shaking in their boots once he and Jaylen Waddle line up together.

news

Cowboys sign USFL MVP WR/KR KaVontae Turpin

Looking to bolster their wide receiver depth, the Dallas Cowboys are adding the USFL's top player. The Cowboys signed USFL Most Valuable Player KaVontae Turpin on Thursday.

news

Chiefs signing Carlos Dunlap to one-year contract worth up to $8 million

The Kansas City Chiefs added a veteran presence to their front seven on Thursday, signing Carlos Dunlap to a one-year contract that can be worth up to $8 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 28

Commanders coach Ron Rivera announced TE Antonio Gandy-Golden will be returning to school to finish his education instead of continuing his playing career.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW