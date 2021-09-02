Former Lions player Cecil Souders passes away at 100

An Ohio State Hall of Famer following his aforementioned three All-American nods, Souders was drafted by Washington in the 25th round of the 1945 NFL Draft.

Over three seasons with the Lions from 1947-1949, Souders played end and left tackle. He played in 35 career games with 14 starts, 17 receptions for 203 yards and one touchdown, which came in his rookie season against the New York Giants.