Former Lions player Cecil Souders passes away at 100

Published: Sep 01, 2021 at 08:59 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Cecil "Cy" Souders, a three-time All-American at Ohio State who joined the U.S. Navy during World War II before playing three seasons with the Detroit Lions, passed away this week at the age of 100.

Souders was believed to have been the oldest living NFL alum.

The Detroit Free Pres reported Souders died on Monday.

An Ohio State Hall of Famer following his aforementioned three All-American nods, Souders was drafted by Washington in the 25th round of the 1945 NFL Draft.

Over three seasons with the Lions from 1947-1949, Souders played end and left tackle. He played in 35 career games with 14 starts, 17 receptions for 203 yards and one touchdown, which came in his rookie season against the New York Giants.

