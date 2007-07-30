Former Lions DB David dies at 79

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -Jim David, a six-time Pro Bowl defensive back who won three NFL championships with the Detroit Lions, died Sunday at his home after a long illness, the team said. He was 79.
Chosen in the 22nd round of the 1952 NFL draft, David was a starter at left cornerback during seven of his eight seasons. The Lions won NFL championships in 1952, '53 and '57, with David as a starter. He was selected to the Pro Bowl after each of his last six seasons, while playing in a backfield that featured Hall of Famers Jack Christiansen and Yale Lary.
David went into coaching after retiring and returned to Detroit in 1967 as defensive coordinator after stints with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco. He left coaching after the 1972 season.
Funeral arrangements were incomplete Sunday.