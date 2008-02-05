Former lineman Brown named Bills assistant

Orchard Park, NY –- Former NFL offensive lineman Ray Brown was announced as the team's assistant offensive line coach today by the Buffalo Bills.
Brown ended his 20-year playing career following the 2005 season with the Washington Redskins. Brown started 202 of 265 career NFL games and was named to the Associated Press All-Pro team in 2001.
He spent the second half of the 2006 season as a special assistant on the Washington Redskins coaching staff and worked with the team's offensive linemen.
Brown, 45, will enter his first full season as an NFL assistant coach. He is a native of Marion, AR.