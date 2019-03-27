Former LB Jerod Mayo joining Patriots coaching staff

View this post on Instagram

Dear Friends, Family and Patriots Nation, It is with great excitement, passion, and sense of purpose to share with you that I have accepted Coach Belichick's offer to rejoin the New England Patriots as a Coach. I am eager to get started and work hard alongside so many of my former coaches and teammates, all who I know to be solely focused on maintaining the winning culture we have come to know as the Patriot Way. I want to thank my loved ones, The Kraft Family, Bill Belichick and most importantly my wife Chantel and our four children, for their constant support as we enter this exciting new chapter of our lives. LETS GOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!! #lfg #i'mback #unfinishedbusiness #patriots