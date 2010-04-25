Former Jets executive Michael Martin dies at 68

Published: Apr 25, 2010 at 07:04 AM

NEW YORK -- Michael Martin, an assistant general manager during the New York Jets' Super Bowl season, has died. He was 68.

His brother, Alan, said Martin died of cancer at home in New York on April 17. He was the son of Townsend Martin, one of the Jets' founding owners.

After helping lead the Jets to their lone NFL title, Martin joined the World Football League as a vice president in 1974. A year later, he became general manager of the New York Cosmos, guiding them to North American Soccer League titles in 1977 and 1980.

Martin also owned race horses and was on the board of the New York Thoroughbred Horseman's Association.

Survivors include his wife, Jean Meyer; his brother Alan; sons Ryan and Christopher; stepdaughter Kathleen Hunt.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Charge of aggravated menacing against Bengals RB Joe Mixon dismissed

The misdemeanor aggravated menacing charges filed against Bengals running back Joe Mixon were officially dismissed on Friday, but the charges could be refiled.

news

Super Bowl LVII's top 10 game-planning nightmares: How do you cover Travis Kelce? Stop A.J. Brown?

Can the Eagles stop Travis Kelce? Block Chris Jones? Will the Chiefs be able to contain A.J. Brown? Bucky Brooks ranks Super Bowl LVII's top 10 game-planning nightmares, providing mitigation ideas for each.

news

NFL's five most overperforming/underperforming units of 2022 season: Geno Smith, Seahawks soared

What drove the surprising success of Seattle's passing offense? How badly did Russell Wilson and the Broncos' offense stumble? Cynthia Frelund identifies the five units that most overperformed in the 2022 NFL season -- plus the five units that fell the farthest short of expectations.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE