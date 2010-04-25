Former Jets executive Michael Martin dies at 68

NEW YORK -- Michael Martin, an assistant general manager during the New York Jets' Super Bowl season, has died. He was 68.
His brother, Alan, said Martin died of cancer at home in New York on April 17. He was the son of Townsend Martin, one of the Jets' founding owners.
After helping lead the Jets to their lone NFL title, Martin joined the World Football League as a vice president in 1974. A year later, he became general manager of the New York Cosmos, guiding them to North American Soccer League titles in 1977 and 1980.
Martin also owned race horses and was on the board of the New York Thoroughbred Horseman's Association.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Meyer; his brother Alan; sons Ryan and Christopher; stepdaughter Kathleen Hunt.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press