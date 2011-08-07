Former Jets DE Ellis quite all right with being a Patriot

"The fact that he chose them and all that, like I said before, there's no way I'm going to wish him well," Ryan said Sunday. "There's no chance of that. I wish him to be healthy, but I don't want him to play that well. I know the way he is, too. He's going to be revved up, ready to go, and our guys will, too. So, it'll be fun, going against him, but, obviously, I've got a great deal of respect for Shaun."