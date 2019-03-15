Former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles set to visit Rams

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jaguars, Bortles went 24-49 as a starter in Jacksonville. He's coming off a forgettable season in 2018 in which he was 3-9 as a first-stringer with 2,718 yards passing, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Still, he's a quarterback with five years of starting experience who helped the Jaguars to the AFC Championship Game in 2017, which is a fine resume for any reserve QB.