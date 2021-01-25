Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job.

Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday.

"We are extremely fortunate to be able to add Doug Marrone to our staff," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said in a statement released by the school. "He knows our new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien well and will do a fantastic job with our offensive line. He has extensive experience as not only an offensive line coach, but also as a head coach at Syracuse and in the NFL with Buffalo and Jacksonville. Doug has an excellent track record for recruiting and developing players. I'm excited about his ability to help our players reach their full potential."

Marrone has major Division I coaching experience, leading the Syracuse Orange from 2009-2012 before making the leap to the Buffalo Bills in 2013 as their head coach. He also coached offensive line with the New York Jets from 2002-2005 before moving up to offensive coordinator in New Orleans in 2006.

Marrone is the second former NFL head coach to join Alabama's staff, following former Texans coach Bill O'Brien to Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide won a sixth national title under Nick Saban earlier in January.

