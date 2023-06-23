Former Jaguars DE Austen Lane set to make official UFC debut back in Jacksonville 

Lane's road to Saturday has been a long and arduous one, having made his professional mixed martial arts debut in April of 2017.

In September of 2022, Lane earned a technical knockout of Richard Jacobi on the Dana White Contender Series to garner a UFC contract. Poised to make his UFC debut in February, Lane was sidelined when he tore his biceps off the bone in January. Slowed but not stopped, Lane attacked rehab in force.

"When I was given my rehab plan, it was supposed to be once a day," Lane said. "I was doing it four times a day, seven days a week, just because that's who I am. I have to do that, man. If I'm not moving my body, if I'm not healing, I drive myself crazy, so I'm not one for silver linings or finding the better things in life, but I think that hard work got me to this point right now, so I'm thankful for that."

Growing up, Lane played hockey. However, it was the gridiron and now the octagon that have made him a true dual-sport professional athlete.

Of his 12 career MMA pro wins, Lane has triumphed each and every time via stoppage -- with 11 via technical knockout/KO. Though he hasn't fought in nearly a year, Lane still has the momentum of a five-fight winning streak entering his showdown with Tafa, a 29-year-old who has won all of his fights via KO.

Beyond the storylines of his return to Duval and making his UFC debut on network television, Lane's bout with Tafa promises fireworks.