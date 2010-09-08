Former Giants DT Alford signs with Raiders

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders have signed former New York Giants defensive lineman Jay Alford.

The Raiders said they released offensive lineman Erik Pears on Wednesday to make room for Alford, who was cut by the Giants on Saturday because of New York's depth on the defensive line.

Alford missed all of last season with a knee injury. He had 3.5 sacks his first two years in New York and also had a key sack of Tom Brady in the final minute of the Giants' Super Bowl victory over New England after the 2008 season.

Alford worked with Raiders defensive line coach Mike Waufle, who spent the past six seasons in New York.

