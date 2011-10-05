Former Eagles QBs square off in Minnesota

Published: Oct 05, 2011 at 10:01 AM

Why to watch
Donovan McNabb's distinguished tenure as a starting quarterback could be coming to a close with another loss to a struggling opponent. Arizona got a breakthrough performance from running back Beanie Wells last week, but Minnesota still boasts a top-five rushing defense.

Inside story
Kevin Kolb was drafted to be the understudy to McNabb in Philadelphia, and eventually replace him. Then McNabb was dealt in 2010, and Kolb lost the job to Michael Vick. Later, Kolb was dealt to Arizona, and well, you know the story: it's the Andy Reid Castoff Bowl!

