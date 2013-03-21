Former Cowboys WR Sam Hurd indicted on new drug charges

DALLAS -- A federal grand jury in Dallas has re-indicted former NFL wide receiver Sam Hurd, who already is accused of trying to establish a drug-distribution network.

The new indictment charges Hurd with conspiracy to possess 5 kilograms or more of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Hurd played for the Dallas Cowboys for five seasons and for the Chicago Bears in 2011, his last year in the league.

Hurd was first arrested in December 2011 outside a Chicago-area steakhouse after agents alleged that he accepted cocaine. He was re-arrested last year after authorities said he tried to buy more drugs and failed two drug tests.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

The 27-year-old Hurd remains at a Dallas-area prison without bond. His attorney, Jay Ethington, says prosecutors are "trying to move the goalposts" against him.

