Former Cowboys lineman faces drug charges in Fla.

Published: May 02, 2012 at 09:57 AM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - A former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman is accused of trying to sell marijuana to an undercover officer at a Tampa strip club.

Police say 32-year-old Torrin Tucker was arrested Tuesday night and charged with felony counts of cocaine possession with intent to sell, marijuana possession with intent to sell, delivery of marijuana and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. He was released from jail Wednesday on $19,500 bail.

According to an arrest report, Tucker was working security at the Hollywood Nights strip club April 18 when he sold a $20 bag of marijuana to the undercover officer.

Tucker started 24 games for the Cowboys from 2003-05. He played last year for the United Football League's Sacramento Mountain Lions.

Jail records didn't list an attorney for Tucker.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Bill Belichick leaves the Patriots + Super Wild Card Weekend preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio return with a new episode of the podcast.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on Dan Quinn's future: 'He might take me with him, you never know'

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons isn't enamored with the prospects of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn leaving, but understands it's all part of being in the NFL. 
news

NFL playoffs: Three things to watch for in Browns-Texans on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down three things to watch for when the Cleveland Browns face the Houston Texans on Saturday to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

NFL playoffs: One X-factor on each of the 14 teams

Could a rookie receiver help guide the upstart Packers on a thrilling postseason run? Which young defender might give the scuffling Chiefs a January boost? In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks identifies one X-factor for each of the 14 NFL playoff teams.