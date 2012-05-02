Former Cowboys lineman faces drug charges in Fla.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - A former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman is accused of trying to sell marijuana to an undercover officer at a Tampa strip club.
Police say 32-year-old Torrin Tucker was arrested Tuesday night and charged with felony counts of cocaine possession with intent to sell, marijuana possession with intent to sell, delivery of marijuana and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. He was released from jail Wednesday on $19,500 bail.
According to an arrest report, Tucker was working security at the Hollywood Nights strip club April 18 when he sold a $20 bag of marijuana to the undercover officer.
Jail records didn't list an attorney for Tucker.