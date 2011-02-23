Former Cowboys center Fricke dead at 35

Published: Feb 23, 2011 at 01:20 PM

FRISCO, Texas -- Former Dallas Cowboys center Ben Fricke has died after a brief battle with cancer. He was 35.

Mark Howard, athletic coordinator and head football coach at Centennial High School in Frisco, says Fricke died Monday at Presbyterian Hospital of Plano. Fricke had been offensive coordinator and offensive line coach on Howard's staff for the past three seasons. He also taught business education at the school.

The Austin native was a four-year starter on the Houston Cougars offensive line and a first-team All-American at center in 1997. The New York Giants drafted him in 1998 and he played center for the Amsterdam Admirals in NFL Europe in 1999 before playing for Dallas in 1999-2001, starting five games at center in 2000.

Fricke's death was first reported by KRIV-TV in Houston.

