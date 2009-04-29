Former Colts practice-squad CB Sumrall claimed, then waived by Giants

Published: Apr 29, 2009 at 02:34 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Cornerback Brandon Sumrall was awarded to the New York Giants on waivers from the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday, but he failed his physical and was subsequently released again.

Sumrall spent a month on the Colts' practice squad last season before a foot injury ended his season in November. Indianapolis signed him in January and waived him last Saturday.

Sumrall entered the NFL last year as a rookie free agent with the Minnesota Vikings, who waived him in August. He spent time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad before signing with the Colts.

Sumrall was a three-time All-Conference USA pick at Southern Mississippi, finishing his career with 272 tackles and 12 interceptions.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

