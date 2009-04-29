Former Colts practice-squad CB Sumrall claimed, then waived by Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Cornerback Brandon Sumrall was awarded to the New York Giants on waivers from the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday, but he failed his physical and was subsequently released again.
Sumrall spent a month on the Colts' practice squad last season before a foot injury ended his season in November. Indianapolis signed him in January and waived him last Saturday.
Sumrall entered the NFL last year as a rookie free agent with the Minnesota Vikings, who waived him in August. He spent time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad before signing with the Colts.
Sumrall was a three-time All-Conference USA pick at Southern Mississippi, finishing his career with 272 tackles and 12 interceptions.
