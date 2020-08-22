Former Colts P Pat McAfee set for 1st WWE match

"Shawn Michaels was checking for vitals on your soulless body, right over yonder," McAfee said. "I outsmarted you in your own house – in your own business I outsmarted you. Then you went on an entire rant about how I'm not special.

"You were the biggest star in this brand. What'd you call yourself, the king of NXT? You had all these people fooled. Four-hundred-and-some days you were undefeated. Took me a minute and a half to knock your ass out. One minute to knock your ass out. One swing of this foot – done! Then you called me not special. How's that not special? I've never been in this ring before; made you look amateur.

"On Saturday, it's going to end the same exact way that it ended two weeks ago. You're gonna be left unconscious.

"And you're going to have explain to the entire wrestling community how you lost to an insider. Let me tell you how you lost to an outsider, because you're great – in this world you are. But I am next level. I am above you as a human. I am above you as an athlete. And on Saturday it's gonna end with one swing of this foot meeting your face, sending it to the moon and the only sound that any of these idiots and anybody at home will hear, is boom!"

The 33-year-old McAfee retired from the NFL following the 2016 season, which marked his second Pro Bowl selection following a 2014 Pro Bowl campaign in which he was also a member of the All-Pro team. Having played all eight seasons of his career with the Colts, McAfee averaged a stellar 46.4 yards per punt for his career with 26,653 career yards covered over 575 punts.

Since his days with the Colts concluded, McAfee's gift of gab has found a home with an assortment of media companies such as FOX Sports, ESPN, DAZN and Westwood One. He began working with WWE in 2018, lending his voice as an announcer/analyst most often used in pre-show appearances.

The path to his match with Cole began with an angle in late July on his YouTube show with the host agitating the wrestler until Cole exploded with expletives after McAfee challenged remarked about Cole being too small.