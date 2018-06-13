Former Colts GM Ryan Grigson lands with Seahawks

Unfortunately, the end of Grigson's tenure in Indianapolis will be remembered by shortcomings. The Colts whiffed on several draft picks, failed to bolster his QB's offensive line, and never improved the defense. Perhaps his most infamous blunder in Indy was trading a first-round pick for running back Trent Richardson. Grigson told SiriusXM NFL Radio in April he believes shortcomings in building personal relationships, especially with coach Chuck Pagano, rather than personnel pitfalls led to his struggles in Indy.