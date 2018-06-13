Former Colts GM Ryan Grigson lands with Seahawks

Around the NFL

Former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson found a new NFL home.

Grigson's agent announced his client will join the Seattle Seahawks' front office.

After rising through the ranks with the Philadelphia Eagles, the 46-year-old Grigson spent five years as the Colts' GM before being fired following the 2016 season.

Upon his arrival in Indy in 2012, Grigson helped swiftly turn around a 2-14 club into a playoff team. Aside from drafting Andrew Luck No. 1 overall, the GM completely overhauled the roster leading to Executive of the Year honors. Indianapolis earned playoff berths with 11 wins in each of Grigson's first three seasons, advancing to the AFC Championship game in 2014.  

During Grigson's tenure, the Colts never had a losing season, compiling a 49-31 regular-season record and went 3-3 in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, the end of Grigson's tenure in Indianapolis will be remembered by shortcomings. The Colts whiffed on several draft picks, failed to bolster his QB's offensive line, and never improved the defense. Perhaps his most infamous blunder in Indy was trading a first-round pick for running back Trent Richardson. Grigson told SiriusXM NFL Radio in April he believes shortcomings in building personal relationships, especially with coach Chuck Pagano, rather than personnel pitfalls led to his struggles in Indy. 

After being relieved of his duties with the Colts following back-to-back 8-8 seasons, Grigson spent 2017 with the Cleveland Browns as a senior personnel executive. In 2018, the Browns announced he was no longer part of the organization.

Landing in Seattle gives Grigson a chance to revamp his reputation in an established front office led by GM John Schneider.

