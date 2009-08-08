Former Colt Unitas leads list of top-20 Hall of Famers

9. Walter Payton (Photos) -- Growing up in the late 70s/early 80s might have something to do with it, but "Sweetness" was The Man. Those Kangaroos and the headbands? Forget about it. Played on mostly horrible teams (with some inept quarterbacks) and was a one-man gang. I can still see him leaping the pile at the goal line in my head. When The Fridge got that gimme TD in the Super Bowl and not Payton, everyone at my uncle's party was irate. People everywhere, with no connection to the Bears whatsoever, wanted to see him score in that game (it also kept Ditka off this list).