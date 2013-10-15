Former coach Brian Billick warns injuries do not save QB jobs

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of sports:
- NFL Media analyst Brian Billick, the former coach of the Baltimore Ravens, wrote for Fox Sports that there is no guarantee for injured starters in the NFL.
- ImPACT Applications Inc., the developer of the ImPACT neurocognitive test, and the maker of the King-Devick Test have partnered to "promote a multidimensional approach to assessing concussions in athletes," Education Week reported from an announcement from both organizations.
- In the first of a three-part series on concussions, the Fort Wayne News-Sentinel looked at how football at all levels is trying to adjust to limit head injuries.
- The Philadelphia Inquirer's Healthy Kids blog published six common myths about concussions and kids sports.
- KABC-TV in Los Angeles reported on the VSR Sport Portable Balance system, which is being used to detect concussion symptoms at Southern California schools.
- WLUC-TV reported on a youth concussion study by Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Mich.
- Richmond Biz Sense reported that Houston Texans running back Arian Foster has invested in a Richmond-based health food company.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor