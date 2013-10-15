Former coach Brian Billick warns injuries do not save QB jobs

Published: Oct 15, 2013 at 07:41 AM

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of sports:

  • ImPACT Applications Inc., the developer of the ImPACT neurocognitive test, and the maker of the King-Devick Test have partnered to "promote a multidimensional approach to assessing concussions in athletes," Education Week reported from an announcement from both organizations.
  • KABC-TV in Los Angeles reported on the VSR Sport Portable Balance system, which is being used to detect concussion symptoms at Southern California schools.
  • WLUC-TV reported on a youth concussion study by Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Mich.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

