Former Chiefs assistant Britt Reid's DWI trial date set for April 18

Published: Sep 16, 2021 at 03:22 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to face trial in April on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a crash last year that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.

Reid's trial on the felony charge was scheduled for April 18 during a virtual hearing on Thursday. The trial is expected to last a week.

Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, was charged after he hit two stopped cars on an entrance ramp near Arrowhead Stadium in February, prosecutors said. A girl in one of the cars, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Prosecutors allege Reid was speeding and intoxicated when he hit the cars. He had a blood alcohol reading of 0.113 about two hours after the crash, according to court records.

Reid underwent emergency surgery for a groin injury after the crash.

Reid was placed on administrative leave and the Chiefs allowed his contract to expire, ending his employment with the team.

Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press

Related Content

news

Week 2 Thursday night inactives: New York Giants at Washington Football Team

The official inactives for the New York Giants at Washington Football Team "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins to change from Chad Ochocinco's No. 85 to No. 5

Bengals WR Tee Higgins will be "Ochocinco 2.0" no longer, as he said he's going to switch his jersey from No. 85 to No. 5 next season. 
news

Move the Sticks: Players that stood put in Week 1 + college programs with most players on NFL rosters

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks discuss players that stood out in Week 1 of the NFL season and college programs with the most players on active NFL Kickoff Weekend rosters.
news

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy not wasting time thinking about USC job: 'I am where my feet are'

The opening of the head coaching job at USC sent shockwaves through the football world and all the way to Kansas City. Potential candidate Eric Bieniemy, though, said he's focused on the job he currently holds.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW