 Skip to main content
Advertising

Former Chargers safety given 3 years' probation on drug charge

Published: Aug 07, 2007 at 01:08 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) -Former Chargers safety Terrence Kiel was sentenced Tuesday to three years probation on a misdemeanor charge of shipping codeine-based cough syrup to Texas.

Kiel, who was dropped from the team in March, pleaded guilty in February to felony and misdemeanor drug charges under a plea bargain.

San Diego County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Sontag dropped the felony charge because Kiel completed 175 hours of volunteer work and underwent counseling for gambling.

"It's baffling that you would take this chance and you would do this crime with so much at stake," Sontag told Kiel. "I think you've suffered for it."

Kiel was led off the practice field and arrested in the locker room by Drug Enforcement Administration agents on Sept. 26. The DEA said then that Kiel admitted to shipping at least two parcels of prescription cough syrup, apparently to be mixed with soft drinks to make a concoction known as "lean."

Kiel initially faced five counts. He pleaded guilty to felony transportation of a controlled substance - which was dismissed - and to a misdemeanor count of furnishing dangerous drugs without a license. Other charges were dropped.

Defense attorney Bob Grimes told the judge that Kiel was happy to put the matter behind and hopes to sign with another NFL team.

Kiel did not speak himself, but apologized to the court through his attorney.

Prosecutors believe Kiel got the cough syrup from Hope Devina Vines, a licensed pharmacy technician. Vines pleaded no contest to misdemeanor grand theft and was sentenced to three years probation, including the completion of an anti-theft course.

Chargers players have had a series of run-ins with law enforcement. Seven team members have been involved in nine incidents since April 2006, most recently the July arrest of 22-year-old rookie Anthony Waters in Myrtle Beach, S.C., who was charged with hitting a man who threw a rock at his car on a highway.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars' Tony Khan takes punch, piledriver on 'AEW Dynamite' show

Tony Khan, the Jaguars' chief football strategy officer and the founder, owner and booker of All Elite Wrestling, took a punch to the gut and a "Meltzerdriver" piledriver Wednesday night live on AEW Dynamite from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
news

Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL mock draft 4.0: Two trades; 49ers, Chiefs pick WRs to close Round 1

In his fourth and final mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah projects two teams will trade up for offensive line help. Will there be a surprise in the top five? Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
news

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys met Wednesday about possible return

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys met Wednesday about a potential return, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. There is no deal in place, but the parties are in talks. 
news

DE Trey Hendrickson requests trade from Bengals; team says it won't move him

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals, although the team told him it won't move him, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday, per sources. 