Around the NFL

Former Chargers RB Lionel 'Little Train' James dies at age of 59

Published: Feb 25, 2022 at 03:46 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Former San Diego Chargers running back and Auburn University legend Lionel "Little Train" James passed away after a lengthy illness Friday at the age of 59, the school announced.

James played for the Chargers from 1984 to 1989 following a decorated career at Auburn. The 5-foot-6 dynamo was known for his small stature, but there was nothing small about his play on the field. James set an NFL record with 2,535 all-purpose yards in just his second pro season after being selected in the fifth round of the 1984 NFL Draft.

That season saw James lead the AFC in receptions with 86 and set a league record for receiving yards by a running back (1,027). James was named the Chargers' team MVP for his efforts during the 1985 season in which he led the team in rushing, receiving and kickoff and punt return yards.

In college, James was a team captain during a 1983 season that saw Auburn win its first SEC title in 26 years.

James was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.

Related Content

news

Ex-Bears head coach Matt Nagy returns to Chiefs as senior assistant/QB coach

Matt Nagy is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Bears head coach was hired Friday as the Chiefs senior assistant/quarterbacks coach.
news

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill: Kyler Murray is 'part of our long-term plan'

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said he spoke with Kyler Murray on Thursday night, noting that the speculation regarding the team's relationship with the QB is inconsistent with his conversations.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 25

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a three-year contract with pending free-agent tight end Ian Thomas on Friday, plus other news and notes from the NFL.
news

Dolphins coach Wes Welker: Jaylen Waddle is 'kind of Tyreek Hill-ish' with ball in his hands

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle proved to be a dynamic force during his rookie season. New assistant Wes Welker compared Waddle's two set to two veteran stars.
news

Bills special teams ace Siran Neal says Buffalo has 'moved on' from kickoff issue with 13 seconds left in loss to K.C.

Buffalo Bills special team ace Siran Neal says he and his teammates have moved on from the kickoff issue that occurred with 13 seconds left in January's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Kyler Murray, Cardinals on same page, moving forward 

Following Instagram cleanses and reports of immaturity and a lack of leadership, quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cardinals are on the same page and the goal in Glendale is moving forward, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Thursday. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Feb. 24

Tony Jefferson closed out the 2021 season with the Baltimore Ravens. He'll begin the 2022 league year with them, too. The Ravens announced Thursday they have re-signed the veteran safety.
news

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returning to Chiefs on one-year deal

Eric Bieniemy, whose contract had expired, is returning to the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha reported Thursday. Bieniemy is signing a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 
news

Ken Burrough, Oilers great and Pro Bowl WR, passes away at 73

Ken Burrough, a two-time Pro Bowler with the Houston Oilers, died Thursday at the age of 73, the Black College Football Hall of Fame announced.
news

Falcons hire former Bears GM Ryan Pace as senior personnel executive

Former Bears general manager Ryan Pace has joined the Falcons as a senior personnel executive working under GM Terry Fontenot, the team announced Thursday. 
news

Kenny Moore with Colts at Pro Bowl: 'Why are we here?'

The Colts' 2021 campaign was defined by a late-season collapse that saw them miss the postseason following a 26-11 loss in Week 18 to the three-win Jaguars.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW