Former Chargers RB Lionel 'Little Train' James dies at age of 59

Former San Diego Chargers running back and Auburn University legend Lionel "Little Train" James passed away after a lengthy illness Friday at the age of 59, the school announced.

James played for the Chargers from 1984 to 1989 following a decorated career at Auburn. The 5-foot-6 dynamo was known for his small stature, but there was nothing small about his play on the field. James set an NFL record with 2,535 all-purpose yards in just his second pro season after being selected in the fifth round of the 1984 NFL Draft.

That season saw James lead the AFC in receptions with 86 and set a league record for receiving yards by a running back (1,027). James was named the Chargers' team MVP for his efforts during the 1985 season in which he led the team in rushing, receiving and kickoff and punt return yards.

In college, James was a team captain during a 1983 season that saw Auburn win its first SEC title in 26 years.