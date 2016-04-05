Former Bucs WR Mike Williams working out for Bengals

Former Buccaneers and Bills wide receiver Mike Williams is attempting a comeback after falling out of the NFL last season.
Williams is working out for the Bengals on Tuesday, per Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer. The former Syracuse star also visited with the Patriots last week.
Not to be confused with the former No. 2 overall draft pick of the Lions, this Mike Williams was rewarded with a six-year, $40.25 million extension back in July of 2013 after averaging 64 receptions, 909 yards and eight touchdowns in his first three years with the Bucs.
Since then, however, Williams was traded to Buffalo for a sixth-round draft pick in April of 2014 and was released eight months later, upon losing his starting job to Chris Hogan.
Although Williams' agent met with six teams at last year's NFL Scouting Combine, the trouble-pronewideout never landed a contract. Suspended three games by the NFL in 2015, he ultimately sat out the entire season.
Even with the recent signing of veteran Brandon LaFell, the Bengals are in the market for wide-receiver depth after losing Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu in free agency.
Turning 29 next month, Williams would make for an interesting reclamation project if he has found a higher level of maturity.