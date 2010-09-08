Former Buccaneers KR Smith signs with Dolphins

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Smith, released Sunday by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joined the Dolphins for Wednesday's practice. He made the Pro Bowl with the Bucs as a rookie in 2008, when he averaged 27.6 yards on kickoff returns and 14.1 on punt returns.
Smith led the NFL in kickoff returns last season with an average of 29.1 yards. But he was slowed by injuries and during the Bucs' recent training camp.
The Dolphins have been seeking a replacement for returner Ted Ginn Jr., who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in April.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press